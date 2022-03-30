 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with murder, arson after body found in Clinton apartment fire

Clinton police have made an arrest in connection with the murder and arson at an apartment building Saturday.

Trevor Ward

Trevor Ward

Trevor Allan Jeorge Ward, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the death of Dustin Christopher Doran, 41, formerly of Newton, Iowa.

Doran’s body was found early Saturday after a fire at an apartment building 78 31st Ave. North.

Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said in a news release that Clinton firefighters went to the scene at 6:52 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished, after which firefighters discovered Doran's body inside the apartment. The discovery led to the launch of a criminal investigation aided by the Clinton police and fire departments, county sheriff, Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, state and county medical examiner's offices, and state and county attorney's offices.

The State Medical Examiner ruled Doran’s death a homicide after an autopsy on Monday.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of life without parole. First-degree arson is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. As a forcible felony, anyone convicted of first-degree arson must serve 70%, or 17 ½ years, of their sentence before parole can be granted.

Clinton County District Court electronic records did not indicate Wednesday night if Ward has made a first appearance on the charges. 

Ward was being held without bond Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail.

