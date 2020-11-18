Man charged with murder in stabbing death

A 20-year-old Moline man on probation in Rock Island County is charged with first-degree murder after stabbing another man to death Tuesday, Moline police said.
Xavier A. Camper was being held Wednesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond.
According to a news release issued by Moline Police Detective Jon Leach, at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, Moline officers were sent to investigate a problem in the 400 block of 17th Avenue.
Officers found Camper covered in blood near the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue.
Police then went to the residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue where they found 53-year-old Kerry A. Dyer with multiple stab wounds. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moline police were on the scene throughout the night talking to witnesses and processing the crime scene.
There are no other suspects in the case, and Leach said there is no threat to the public.
However, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit a tip through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Camper was sentenced to 30 months on probation during a hearing Sept. 8 in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He had pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that can carry a prison sentence of three to seven years. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal damage to property of between $500 and $10,000. Each of those charges is a Class 4 felony for which he could have been sentenced to a prison term of one to three years.
In addition to the probation sentence, Camper was ordered to serve 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for any time served. He had been arrested on the charges Feb. 4.
If convicted of the murder charge Camper could be sentenced to a prison term of 20-60 years.
