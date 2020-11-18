Man charged with murder in stabbing death

A 20-year-old Moline man on probation in Rock Island County is charged with first-degree murder after stabbing another man to death Tuesday, Moline police said.

Xavier A. Camper was being held Wednesday night in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to a news release issued by Moline Police Detective Jon Leach, at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, Moline officers were sent to investigate a problem in the 400 block of 17th Avenue.

Officers found Camper covered in blood near the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue.

Police then went to the residence in the 400 block of 17th Avenue where they found 53-year-old Kerry A. Dyer with multiple stab wounds. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moline police were on the scene throughout the night talking to witnesses and processing the crime scene.

There are no other suspects in the case, and Leach said there is no threat to the public.

However, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit a tip through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.