Man charged with possessing more than 2 pounds of meth

Before Rios could be ordered out of the vehicle he drove off. Officers did not pursue, but shut off their lights and let him drive away.

Once Rios was out of sight, Piazza went northbound on Interstate 74 and saw Rios’ vehicle facing the wrong direction, south. The car was blocking the eastbound lanes of Spruce Hills Drive at the intersection of the I-74 exit ramp to Spruce Hills Drive.

The vehicle had hit a snowbank, and Rios fled from the vehicle carrying a backpack.

Another officer saw Rios running across the median to the westbound lanes of Spruce Hills Drive. Rios was then taken into custody and was positively identified by officers.

It was discovered that Rios was wanted in Polk County (Des Moines is the county seat) on drug charges. He also made a spontaneous statement to Bettendorf officers that he had drugs in his bag.

When the bag was searched officers seized a total of 948.15 grams of methamphetamine, which equals 2.09 pounds.

According to police, the normal hit of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram. Depending upon the quality, the street value of methamphetamine is between $80 and $125 per gram.