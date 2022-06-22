Man charged with setting off pipe bomb in Davenport

A Davenport man currently awaiting trial on numerous charges in Scott and Rock Island counties has been charged with allegedly setting off a pipe bomb in a boat in Davenport early Wednesday.

Jon Thomas Kucharo, 46, of 1636 W. 12th St. is charged with one count of second-degree arson and four counts of possession of explosive or incendiary materials or devices. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris, at 7:57 a.m. Davenport police responded to 1712 Spring St., to investigate a pipe bomb that had been detonated in a pontoon boat.

The bomb caused more than $750 in damage.

Officers searched Kucharo’s vehicle and seized containers of black powder and fuse material. Kucharo’s cell phone also had multiple videos of four pipe bombs in the front seat similar to the device found inside the boat.

Davenport Police and the Davenport Fire Department were aided in the investigation by the Quad-City Bomb Squad, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Kucharo is expected to make a first appearance Thursday morning in Scott County District Court. He was being held without bond Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail.

Kucharo currently is awaiting trial on numerous charges in both Scott and Rock Island counties.

In Rock Island County, Kucharo is charged with two counts of electronic harassment of a person under the age of 13. Each of those charges is a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of one to three years. A pre-trial hearing in that case is scheduled for July 8 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

In Scott County, Kucharo is awaiting trial on two counts of operating while intoxicated, one count each of forgery, driving while license is revoked, false imprisonment, assault causing bodily injury, interference with official acts with a firearm, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, possession of a controlled substance-first offense, assault, disorderly conduct, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. The forgery charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. All the other charges are misdemeanors.

Trial is on hold in each of those cases. During a hearing May 26, Scott County District Judge Henry Latham found probable cause that Kucharo is suffering from a mental disorder that prevents him from appreciating the charges against him, understanding the proceedings and assisting with his defense attorney.

According to Latham’s orders, Kucharo was ordered to undergo further psychiatric evaluation by the state psychiatrist and Iowa Medical and Classification Center, Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. The order directs the state psychiatrist to provide any medical treatment necessary to the defendant in order to complete the evaluation “should it be determined to be necessary, including the prescribing and administering of medications."

The evaluation will be conducted on an inpatient or outpatient basis at the discretion of psychiatrist and the Iowa Medical Classification Center, Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

Scott County District Court records do not indicate if that evaluation has taken place.

