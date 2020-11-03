Man charged with sex abuse after threatening to rape woman

A Taylor Ridge, Illinois, man with a criminal history in Rock Island County and who was recently sentenced to a term on probation for a battery conviction is now facing a sex abuse charge in Scott County.
Lloyd Brandon Morrison, 25, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Welch, on Monday at 1:38 p.m., Morrison was at the Walgreens at 1805 Brady St. when he approached a woman, grabbed her groin and told her he was going to rape her. Morrison does not know the victim.
A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 13 in Scott County District Court.
On Oct. 20, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Morrison was sentenced to 18 months on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of battery causing bodily harm. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor for which he could have received a sentence of up to one year in the Rock Island County Jail. A charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm was dismissed in accordance with the plea.
On Oct. 25, 2018, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Morrison was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a Class 3 felony charge of threatening a public official. That charge carries a prison sentence of two to five years.
Morrison also has convictions in Rock Island County for criminal damage to property, drug possession, criminal trespass, resisting a peace officer, driving under the influence and aggravated assault on a peace officer.
Morrison was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
