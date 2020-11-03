 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with sex abuse after threatening to rape woman
topical

Man charged with sex abuse after threatening to rape woman

{{featured_button_text}}

A Taylor Ridge, Illinois, man with a criminal history in Rock Island County and who was recently sentenced to a term on probation for a battery conviction is now facing a sex abuse charge in Scott County.

Lloyd Brandon Morrison, 25, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Welch, on Monday at 1:38 p.m., Morrison was at the Walgreens at 1805 Brady St. when he approached a woman, grabbed her groin and told her he was going to rape her. Morrison does not know the victim.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for Nov. 13 in Scott County District Court.

On Oct. 20, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Morrison was sentenced to 18 months on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of battery causing bodily harm. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor for which he could have received a sentence of up to one year in the Rock Island County Jail. A charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm was dismissed in accordance with the plea.

On Oct. 25, 2018, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Morrison was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a Class 3 felony charge of threatening a public official. That charge carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

Morrison also has convictions in Rock Island County for criminal damage to property, drug possession, criminal trespass, resisting a peace officer, driving under the influence and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Morrison was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Lloyd Brandon Morrison

Lloyd Brandon Morrison
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News