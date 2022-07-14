Man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

A Milan, Mo., man was taken into custody Wednesday on a sexual abuse charge that alleges he performed a sex act with 13-year-old girl in Bettendorf in 2020.

Enrique Eusebio Acosta, 26, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police, Acosta sexually abused the girl on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 of 2020. Acosta was 24 years old at the time while the girl was 13.

Acosta fled the area after the incident, and his whereabouts had not been determined since the incident was first reported to police on Oct. 12, 2020, according to the affidavit.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum issued a warrant for Acosta’s arrest on April 29, 2021.

During a first appearance Thursday in district court, Magistrate Paul Aitken scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for July 22.

Acosta was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $10,000, cash or surety.