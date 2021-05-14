 Skip to main content
Man charged with shooting at East Moline Police officers sentenced to 15 years in prison
Man charged with shooting at East Moline Police officers sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Rock Island man who shot at East Moline police officers in 2019 pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated discharge of a firearm and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Officers tried to pull over a car on May 25, 2019 in which Darold Strunk, 27, was a passenger. After a short chase, the officers stopped the car.

The driver, Mackenzie Paxton, complied with officer commands to turn the car off, police said, but Strunk got out of the car and began shooting at them.

The two officers, Ryan Clark and Logan Wolfe, returned fire. Strunk was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries before being released into the custody of the Rock Island County Jail. 

Strunk is ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his 15 years of prison time, and pay a $75 fine. 

