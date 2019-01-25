A Rock Island man is facing a robbery charge after he made arrangements to buy a laptop from a person, then stole it when they met for the exchange.
Marcus Lamar Miller, 20, of 2011 16th St., is charged with one count of second-degree robbery. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police officer Doug Scroggins, on Jan. 6 a person made arrangements with Miller to sell him a computer for $500. The two met at 1702 Eagles Crest Ave. to make the exchange.
Instead, according to Scroggins’ affidavit, Miller dragged the other man to the ground, assaulted him and took the laptop and fled in a tan Toyota Camry.
The victim gave police the name the suspect used in their communication, which was done through Facebook Marketplace. A check of the name in Davenport police records showed that Miller was the owner of a tan Toyota Camry that had been involved in a traffic crash in Davenport.
Scroggins said Miller’s driver’s license photo was placed with others in a photo lineup, and the victim identified Miller as the person who assaulted him and stole the computer.
Miller was arrested Friday afternoon. He was held in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond pending a first appearance in Scott County District Court.
Area police warn that when exchanging purchases made over the internet people should find a well-lighted location that has surveillance cameras or a place where a lot of other people are present.