Man convicted in 1970 Davenport murder dies in prison

A man serving a life sentence for a 1970 Christmas Eve murder in Davenport has died of natural causes.
Robert Overstreet Sr. was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. Friday at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Overstreet was 87.
Overstreet was convicted of second degree murder in 1971 after shooting Leymon Fields three times at Freeman's Tap in Davenport.
He appealed the sentence in 1976 but the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the sentence.
