A judge has denied the post-trial claims of ineffective counsel from a man convicted of home invasion and aggravated domestic battery because of a 2014 stabbing attack on a woman in Rock Island County.
A jury found Charles Gore, 52, guilty on the two charges in 2015 and he was later sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to Rock Island County court records. He was also initially charged with attempted murder, but the jurors found him innocent on that charge.
Gore won an appeal in 2018 on the argument that his initial attempt to prove his defense counsel was ineffective was unfairly hampered by participation of a prosecutor, according to court records. He was given a new chance in late December to argue the effectiveness of his attorney, but could not complete his case at that hearing.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich, who presided over the December hearing, gave Gore 14 days to complete his filing, but he did not meet that deadline and had not furthered his case as of April 22, according to court records. Kauzlarich, on April 22, denied his claim of ineffective counsel.
Had he proved his case, he would have had the opportunity for a new trial.
The appellate opinion provided more details about the initial hearing of which Gore complained and about the reasoning of the appellate court in ruling in Gore’s favor.
In his appeal, Gore complained that the defense counsel was not asked to provide input by the judge, the appellate opinion states. The prosecution, however, was and argued in favor of the defense’s conduct during the trial, including winning an acquittal on the attempted murder charge.
Gore’s initial move to get new representation was denied, the opinion states.
The appellate judges, in this case led by Mary K. O’Brien, said claims of ineffective counsel should initially be reviewed by a neutral trier of fact, usually with input from the defendant and defense counsel, but without the adversarial participation of prosecutors.
In these cases, the defendants are often arguing on their own that their attorneys were ineffective, so it is important to keep the participation of the prosecution to a minimum, the opinion states. If the judge decides there is evidence of ineffective representation, then new counsel should be appointed to fully pursue a defendant’s claims.
The appellate judges deemed that the prosecution’s input in this instance crossed the threshold of the legal test, creating an adversarial proceeding, so Gore was given another opportunity before a different judge and with minimal participation from the prosecution.