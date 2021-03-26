Man convicted of burglaries in Scott County sentenced to 36 months for identity theft

A Colombian man was sentenced Thursday to 36 months in prison for misuse of a social security number and aggravated identity theft.

Jefren Moreno Godoy, 39, will be deported after he is released from prison, but if he returns to the U.S. he will be required to serve one year of supervised release. Godoy will also pay $200 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Godoy was convicted in 2014 for several residential burglaries in Scott County. He gave the name and social security number of a United States citizen when he was arrested, and continued to use that identity when he was released to a half-way house in Davenport.

Godoy escaped in March 2018 and was caught in December 2019 in Washington state.

The matter was investigated by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

