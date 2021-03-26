 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man convicted of burglaries in Scott County sentenced to 36 months for identity theft
0 comments
topical alert top story

Man convicted of burglaries in Scott County sentenced to 36 months for identity theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Colombian man was sentenced Thursday to 36 months in prison for misuse of a social security number and aggravated identity theft.

Jefren Moreno Godoy, 39, will be deported after he is released from prison, but if he returns to the U.S. he will be required to serve one year of supervised release. Godoy will also pay $200 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Godoy was convicted in 2014 for several residential burglaries in Scott County. He gave the name and social security number of a United States citizen when he was arrested, and continued to use that identity when he was released to a half-way house in Davenport. 

Godoy escaped in March 2018 and was caught in December 2019 in Washington state. 

The matter was investigated by the United States Department of Homeland Security and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 

Gavel-logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News