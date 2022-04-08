 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man convicted on weapons charge fails to report back to Davenport residential facility

A man convicted of a weapons charge has failed to return to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility yesterday.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says Jarrett Anthony Bonnell, 22, is a white man, 6-foot, 1-inch tall, who weighs 224 pounds.He has been at the residential facility since Feb. 7.

Bonnell was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Scott County.

The Corrections department says anyone with information on Bonnell's whereabouts should contact local police.

