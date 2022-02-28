Man critically injured in weekend stabbing in Rock Island

One man was critically injured late Sunday night in a stabbing in Rock Island.

Rock Island officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of 31st Avenue for a report of an aggravated battery, according to police reports. The victim is a 21-year-old.

The wounded man, who was stabbed, was in critical condition as of Monday morning, police said. He was being treated in Iowa City.

The attack is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute, police said.

Israel Marcos Mejia, 19, Davenport, has been arrested on suspicion of committing the aggravated battery, according to police reports. He was arrested about 9:54 p.m. in the 1400 block of 31st Avenue.

Mejia was in the Rock Island County Jail Monday morning, and scheduled to make a first appearance in court Tuesday, according to jail staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.