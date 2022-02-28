 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man critically injured in weekend stabbing in Rock Island

Rock Island Police Department, Wednesday October 28, 2020.

One man was critically injured late Sunday night in a stabbing in Rock Island.

Rock Island officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of 31st Avenue for a report of an aggravated battery, according to police reports. The victim is a 21-year-old.

The wounded man, who was stabbed, was in critical condition as of Monday morning, police said. He was being treated in Iowa City.

The attack is believed to be the result of a domestic dispute, police said.

Israel Marcos Mejia, 19, Davenport, has been arrested on suspicion of committing the aggravated battery, according to police reports. He was arrested about 9:54 p.m. in the 1400 block of 31st Avenue.

Mejia was in the Rock Island County Jail Monday morning, and scheduled to make a first appearance in court Tuesday, according to jail staff.

