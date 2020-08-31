Man dead in East Moline from gunshot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are investigating a death of a man who was fatally wounded by a gunshot.

It occurred at 3:23 a.m., Sunday, in the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline, where police found a 33-year-old-man with a gunshot wound. The man later died.

Police determined it was an aggravated discharge of a firearm that occurred in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court in Silvis.

Officers responded to that area where a crime scene was located.

An autopsy is set for this week.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

The investigation by East Moline and Silvis Police Departments is ongoing.

Quad-City Times​

