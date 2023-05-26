Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man died and dozens of cows were released during a semi-trailer crash early Friday in Davenport.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 3:08 a.m. at the westbound Interstate 80 offramp to eastbound Interstate 74, according to the Davenport Police Department. Investigators think the semitrailer went out of control on the exit ramp, left the roadway and turned on its side.

The man was the driver of the semi-tractor trailer, which was hauling the cows, about 40 of which got out after the crash, the department said. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Another semi and a passenger vehicle struck two of the cows, the department said. No serious injuries resulted for the occupants of those vehicles. The damage sustained by the passenger vehicle disabled it but the semi had only minor damage.

As of 6:51 am., the westbound Interstate 80 off ramp to eastbound Interstate 74 remained closed, the department said. As of that time, Davenport and Bettendorf police, Scott County deputies and other county workers, the Iowa Department of Transportation and employees from Fred’s Towing were working to collect the cattle.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.