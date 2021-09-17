 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies at Mercer County Fairgrounds after getting trapped under "agricultural apparatus"
0 Comments
topical alert

Man dies at Mercer County Fairgrounds after getting trapped under "agricultural apparatus"

  • 0
siren3

A man died Friday after getting trapped under an "agricultural apparatus" on the Mercer County Fairgrounds.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Mercer County Sheriff's Office was called to the fairgrounds around 2 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office. By the time officers arrived the man had suffered life-ending injuries. 

The incident appears to have been an accident, the release states. An investigation is ongoing and the deceased's name will be released by the Mercer County Coroner's Office after family has been notified. 

Besides the sheriff's office, Aledo Police, Genesis Ambulance and Aledo Fire also responded to the scene. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News