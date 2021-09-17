Man dies at Mercer County Fairgrounds after getting trapped under "agricultural apparatus"

A man died Friday after getting trapped under an "agricultural apparatus" on the Mercer County Fairgrounds.
Mercer County Sheriff's Office was called to the fairgrounds around 2 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office. By the time officers arrived the man had suffered life-ending injuries.
The incident appears to have been an accident, the release states. An investigation is ongoing and the deceased's name will be released by the Mercer County Coroner's Office after family has been notified.
Besides the sheriff's office, Aledo Police, Genesis Ambulance and Aledo Fire also responded to the scene.
