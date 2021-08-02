 Skip to main content
Man dies from stab wound in Rock Island
A Rock Island man died Sunday after sustaining an apparent stab wound, according to a news release from the Rock Island police department.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the man as Paul Crosby, 55.

Police found Crosby at about 6 p.m. Sunday when they responded to a report of a battery at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue, according to the release. Crosby was transported to Unity Point Health where he died. 

The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department and the County Coroner's Office. 

Rock Island Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

