CAMBRIDGE -- A man who transmitted a threat to the Galva Elementary School on Jan. 17 entered a negotiated guilty plea in Henry County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Michael P. Bainbridge, 54, was charged April 22 with a Class 4 felony, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. According to the amended charge, Bainbridge committed attempted disorderly conduct in that he left a message on the Galva school answering system stating that he was going to “come down here and kill your ----ing school apart.”
Bainbridge will have 24 months conditional discharge and a fine of $500 and court costs. He received credit for 19 days spent in jail and is required to have no contact with any school in the Galva district. He was given permission to live in the state of Colorado.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor accepted the plea agreement.