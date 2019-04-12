CAMBRIDGE – A Kewanee man entered an open plea to two sex-related charges and 19 other counts were dismissed in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.
Phillip A. Murphy, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 13, 2017. According to the charge, he committed an act of sexual penetration with a female between the ages of 13 and 17.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, admitting to having a computer depiction of a female child with exposed genitals on the same dates.
Four other counts of sexual abuse and 15 counts of child pornography were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.
Sentencing on the charges was set for June 11.