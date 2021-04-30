 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man escapes work release in Davenport
0 comments
topical alert top story

Man escapes work release in Davenport

  • 0

Brian Luther Clark, convicted of Burglary first-degree in Clinton County, failed to report to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility as required yesterday, Iowa Corrections officials said in a news release.

Clark, 38, is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, and weighs 227 pounds. He was released to the work release facility on April 29.

Corrections officials ask anyone with information to contact local police.

Brian Clark
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone catches dolphins playing and leaping near Florida coast

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News