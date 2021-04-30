Man escapes work release in Davenport

Brian Luther Clark, convicted of Burglary first-degree in Clinton County, failed to report to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility as required yesterday, Iowa Corrections officials said in a news release.
Clark, 38, is 5-foot, 8-inches tall, and weighs 227 pounds. He was released to the work release facility on April 29.
Corrections officials ask anyone with information to contact local police.
