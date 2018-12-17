A man shot early Sunday in unincorporated Rock Island County was still hospitalized Monday morning, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the county sheriff's office.
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of 27 1/2 Avenue in East Moline, according to a sheriff’s office news release. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was shot.
Someone shot the victim, a 19-year-old, outside a residence, but more details about how the shooting unfolded were not available Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office at 309-558-3414. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app, “P3 Tips.”