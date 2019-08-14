A man already facing numerous accusations of sexually abusing a child now is facing additional similar charges.
Juan A. Hernandez, 45, Rock Island, has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child for actions authorities allege he took between January 2014 and June 2016, according to court records.
At the time the new charges were filed, Hernandez already faced 11 charges in a separate case comprised of child pornography, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records. The charges are related to acts Hernandez is accused of performing in May and June 2019, and also in 2017.
Both cases involve a single victim, and it is not the same child, court records state.
Hernandez made his first appearance on the new charges on June 29, according to court records. He was already in custody in the first case, held on a $350,000 bail.
Court documents state that the size of his bail was determined in part by the circumstances of the charges, the victim’s age, and ties that Hernandez has to Mexico that make him a flight risk in the eyes of the authorities.
His bail in the new case has raised the total to $650,000, according to court records and the Rock Island County Jail.
To be released, Hernandez would have to post a $65,000 bond. Should he be freed on bond, he would have to be evaluated for GPS monitoring. An additional condition is that he have no contact with the victims.
Hernandez is next scheduled to appear Aug. 27, according to court records.
That hearing is a preliminary hearing, in which the prosecution will present an outline of its case in court. The presiding judge will weigh the strength of the presented evidence to determine whether the state’s case is strong enough to continue. The burden of proof for making the decision is not considered high.
During a preliminary hearing, the defense has a chance to challenge the narrative presented.
If the case is allowed to move forward, the defendant maintains the presumption of innocence. Defendants can choose to waive the hearing, and doing so is also not an indication of guilt.
Hernandez chose to waive the preliminary hearing in the initial case.
The case was investigated by the Rock Island Police Department.
Anyone concerned that a child may be being exploited should contact their local law enforcement officials. They also can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children anonymously. In the Quad-Cities, they can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500