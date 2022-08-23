Man faces charges for using bear spray at Davenport Skatepark

A man accused of using bear spray on people in July at Davenport’s Skatepark then threatening them with a machete was in custody Tuesday after being arrested on a warrant.

Scott County authorities allege Eldon Caruthers Jr., 31, Davenport, without provocation, sprayed the animal repellent at a group of people at about 7:37 p.m. on July 5 in the park’s parking lot, 905 W. River Drive. Several people suffered pain and irritation from the spray.

Bear spray is designed as a non-lethal means of stopping a bear attack by hampering a bear’s ability to breath or use its senses, according to the National Park Service.

After using the bear spray, Caruthers pulled a machete out of a backpack and pointed it at people, according to court records. He told them they were going to die and called them derogatory names.

Caruthers allegedly still had the machete in his hand when officers arrived, court records state.

As a result of these allegations, Caruthers was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records state.

He had his initial court appearance on July 6, but failed to appear for another appearance scheduled for Aug. 18, court records state. District Associate Judge Christine Dalton ordered an arrest warrant that day.

Caruthers was arrested about 4:51 p.m. on Sunday after police officers were sent to the skate park to investigate a report of a person carrying a knife while causing a disturbance.

When the police arrived, other people at the park allegedly pointed out Caruthers as the person who caused the disturbance, court records state. Caruthers was walking toward a nearby gas station.

As the investigation continued, officers learned of the failure to appear warrant and that Caruthers was banned from the park for life on July 5, according to court records.

Officers searched Caruthers and allegedly found two pipes, one glass, the other metal, court records state. A smell of burnt marijuana came from both, and the glass pipe also had suspected marijuana residue in it.

The narrative in the court record did not say anything about a knife being found on Caruthers at the time of his arrest on Sunday or one otherwise being recovered during the investigation.

He was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and pleaded guilty to both charges during his Monday first appearance as part of a voluntary or negotiated plea, court records state. Scott County Magistrate Catherine Cartee fined Caruthers $105 on each count.

Caruthers was still in custody Tuesday, according to court records and the Scott County Jail. His bond is $6,000 cash only.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, court records state.