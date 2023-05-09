A 36-year-old man accused of causing a serious-injury crash in Moline awaits his next court hearing on multiple related charges.

The man, Tearrance Pipes, also faces a lawsuit because of the crash. The criminal case lists Pipes’ address in Rock Island, but the suit states he may have moved to Chicago.

In the criminal case, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Pipes with nine counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to county court records. The charges stem from a crash that happened on Feb. 12 on River Drive. Three people suffered broken bones.

The allegations include that Pipes, who was driving a 2021 Nissan Versa, was so impaired by cannabis use when the crash occurred that he could not safely drive, according to court records.

Some of the other charges state that Pipes was impaired by a combination of alcohol and other intoxicating compounds which rendered him unable to safely drive.

In a release issued shortly after the crash, the Moline Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. in the 4400 block of River Drive and the driver of the Nissan had to be resuscitated by officers using CPR.

Police did not identify Pipes by name in that release but said that the other vehicle was a Chevrolet Cruze and that there were two people in each vehicle.

The Nissan was eastbound and passed vehicles in front of it, colliding with the westbound Cruze, police said at the time.

Court documents state that police could smell the odor of alcohol on Pipe’s breath and that there was an open bottle of tequila in the passenger door of the Nissan.

An officer spoke with Pipes by telephone on Feb. 13 as he was being admitted into the intensive care unit of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, court records state.

During that conversation, Pipes said he “must have ‘blacked out’” and did not remember how the collision occurred, court records said. Pipes also told the officer he’d had a beer and a shot of alcohol before the accident.

On Tuesday, the police department said Pipes had rented the Nissan from Enterprise.

The county issued a warrant for Pipes’ arrest on the charges on March 28, court records state. He made his first appearance on Monday before Judge Peter Church and his next appearance is set for May 23.

His bail is $20,000, according to court records. To be released from the Rock Island County Jail, Pipes must post $2,000.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jane A. Edwards, names Pipes and EAN Holdings LLC. as defendants.

The suit states that Edwards was the other driver and accuses Pipes of negligence, according to court records. The suit alleges EAN is also culpable because it owned the vehicle.

EAN does business as Enterprise, Alamo and National, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Edwards seeks damages in excess of $50,000, court records state.

As of Tuesday, the defendants had not filed answers to Edwards’ complaint.

In such documents, civil defendants address the allegations levied against them, usually by denying the culpability alleged by the plaintiff.

The civil case against Pipes was opened on March 21, according to court records. A hearing is scheduled for July 20.

