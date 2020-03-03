You are the owner of this article.
Man faces federal charge of illegally possessing a gun in East Moline
Man faces federal charge of illegally possessing a gun in East Moline

A man has been accused by federal authorities of having a pistol in East Moline despite being a felon.

Ryan Andrew Kollman, age and address unavailable, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Authorities contend Kollman had a Springfield Armory XDS-9 9 mm pistol on Jan. 24.

The records state Kollman is a felon, but did not detail his previous criminal history.

The indictment was handed down on Feb. 19 and the case against Kollman was unsealed Friday.

He made his first appearance Friday and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge. His next court date is scheduled for March 19.

