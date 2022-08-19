Man faces sex abuse charges, allegedly paid victim, 13, money and Pokemon cards

A 58-year-old Davenport man is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, then giving her money and Pokemon cards to buy her silence and to be able to continue touching her, Davenport police said.

Mark Edwin Seay is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Seay also is charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse on Aug. 16.

Seay sexually abused the victim at least two times when the victim was 13-years-old, with one of the incidents occurring in the area of Credit Island Park.

Over the past couple of months Seay sent money to the victim via the Cash App. The payment was made so that Seay could touch the victim and gain the victim’s silence.

In all there were 18 payments made to the victims.

Seay also provided the victim with Pokemon trading cards so he could continue touching her.

Seay was arrested Friday.

During a first appearance hearing Friday in Scott County District Court, Seay waived his preliminary hearing. District Court Judge Meghan Corbin scheduled Seay's arraignment on the charges for Sept. 22.

Seay was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $55,000 that was set by Corbin.