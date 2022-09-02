Man faces third term in federal prison after jury convicts him of weapons and drug charges

A Davenport man is facing his third term in federal prison after he was found guilty by a federal jury of weapons and drug charges.

After a five-day trial in U.S. District Court, Davenport, the jury found William Chavez Goodman, 32, guilty of six counts including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Goodman remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. A sentencing date was not scheduled as of Thursday.

This latest federal case against Goodman began March 21, 2021, during a shooting incident in the 300 block of Main Street in which Goodman was wounded.

The shooting was reported at 1:31 a.m.

In May of 2021, Goodman was charged in U.S. District Court with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Davenport Police Detective Brian Morel said a Davenport Police Officer was patrolling the downtown area when the officer heard gunshots. The officer ended up on Main Street between 3rd and 4th streets. The officer found a crime scene and a Chevrolet Malibu with the engine running that was stopped in the middle of the street. There were shell casings in the street around the car near a vacant parking space. There also were dark pieces of tinted broken glass in the street.

Witnesses described a red “Cruiser” that had been there and left. Witnesses also said that a heavy-set Black man wearing a dark “hoodie” had been shot and had left the area on foot heading north on Main Street.

A blood trail was found on the sidewalk in front of the Davenport Library and across 4th Street in front of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Officers then located Goodman near 5th and Brady streets. He had a gunshot wound to the leg and an injury to his lower lip. Goodman told officers he had been shot without provocation and did not know the person who shot him. Goodman told police that he was sitting in a red Chevrolet HHR when someone in a white car pulled up next to him and started shooting.

Shell casings collected at the scene were from two different firearms, a 9mm and a .380-caliber.

An officer searching near St. Anthony’s found what appeared to be fresh blood and also found a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The gun was found on the north side of the church.

Officers found the HHR was registered to Goodman and located the vehicle in the area. The passenger-side rear-tinted window was shattered, and there was a 9mm shell casing on the driver’s seat and another on the driver-side floor. There also was another 9mm shell casing on the outside windshield wiper.

The owner of the Malibu had loaned it to a friend and knew that he had been involved in a shooting. The friend called investigators and the woman delivered a Ruger .380 that he used in the incident.

The woman’s friend told Morel in a phone interview that he was confronted on the street in downtown Davenport by a Black man wearing a hoodie. The man in the hoodie brandished a firearm. Later the man in the hoodie shot at the man, and the man returned fire with the .380.

At least part of the incident was captured on motion-activated cameras at the Davenport Library.

Goodman’s cell phone was recovered and searched. On it was an image of Goodman holding a Springfield 9mm pistol.

Goodman was charged with one federal count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As the investigation progressed, the other charges were added, culminating in a third superseding indictment of Goodman with the six charges that include a death from the use of fentanyl on Feb. 17, 2021, according to court documents.

When he is sentence it will be Goodman’s third stint in federal prison.

In SeptEMBER of 2009 he was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He received credit for time he served in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

Goodman was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 6, 2017, when a few hours later he was captured by Davenport Police with 12 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his vehicle. Members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau and the U.S. Postal Inspector were conducting a controlled package delivery of marijuana that someone was sending through the U.S. Mail.

Federal authorities took over the case from Davenport, and Goodman pleaded guilty in March of 2018 to conspiracy to possess and distribute less than 50 kilograms, or 110 pounds, of marijuana. He was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on the charge and a consecutive 21 months in prison for violating his supervised release on the first drug conviction.

Goodman was last released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on Nov. 27, 2020. He was serving a term on federal supervised release when he was arrested March 21, 2021, in connection with the shooting outside the Davenport Library.