Man facing sex abuse charge after allegedly forcing himself on woman

A DeWitt man is facing sexual abuse charges after police said he had forced sex with a woman.
Jacob James Bailey, 20, is charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s investigator Marissa Mussmann, Bailey and the victim, who know one another, had been hanging out with friends on Nov. 10. Bailey went back to the woman’s residence to watch TV. He then forced himself upon the woman after she had told him no multiple times.
During a Snapchat conversation Nov. 11, the woman told Bailey that when she said no she meant no. Bailey responded that he was sorry and that "I should have listened to you," according to the affidavit.
During an interview with authorities Bailey told officers he had been drinking.
Bailey was arrested Tuesday and made a first appearance Wednesday in Clinton County District Court.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Bailey was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.