Man fires on Clinton County deputies

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies sent Tuesday to check on a man who was armed and suicidal were fired upon by the man who later was found dead, Sheriff Rick Lincoln said in a news release.

Deputies were sent to the 4700 block of 142nd Street at 11:38 a.m. to check on the man. The area is adjacent to the Mississippi River north of Clinton. To get to the address, deputies had to cross a railroad track and then a wooded area. Deputies saw the man trimming a tree with a chainsaw near the railroad tracks.

When the deputies approached in the squad cars to attempt to speak to the man, the man put down the chain saw, picked up a rifle and shot the lead squad car twice in the passenger side door.

The deputies quickly backed out and the Gateway Area Special Response Team was sent to the area along with officers from numerous other agencies. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

Drones from the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency and the Iowa State Patrol were sent aloft. An aircraft from the Iowa State Patrol and a boat from the Clinton Fire Department also assisted.