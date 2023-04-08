One of five men indicted by a federal grand jury in a fentanyl and ecstasy distribution ring was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the conspiracy that led to a 1-year-old child overdosing on pills laced with fentanyl.

A federal jury convicted Kathan Daniel Wiley, 23, after a two day trial in U.S. District Court, Davenport, of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

The case began Oct. 30, 2021, when Davenport Police Officers were sent to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, to investigate a report of a 1-year-old child who had ingested unknown pills.

According to a search warrant filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, the child had to receive multiple doses of Naloxone to be revived. Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of opioids.

Johnson said in his search warrant that Wiley had stated there was another man in his home whom he knows as Jordan. Wiley told Johnson that Jordan brought a bag of pills over to the residence and left them there. The pills were blue in color and had “M30” stamped on them.

The pills were left on the table of the home in the 1600 block of West 4th St.

Wiley stated he called Jordan about the pills and while do so noticed the child eating something, which turned out to be the pills.

According to U.S. District Court, Davenport, documents, emergency personnel were sent to the residence where they found the child unresponsive with shallow breathing.

The child stopped breathing and paramedics initiated CPR and administered Naloxone. While at Genesis Medical Center the child needed additional doses of Naloxone.

The child was eventually transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where tests revealed fentanyl in the child’s system.

During the investigation, Davenport Police learned that Wiley was involved in a conspiracy with four other men to distribute fentanyl and ecstasy.

Wiley faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison on the conviction of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. The maximum sentence he could receive on that charge is life in prison. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge.

Wiley is scheduled to be sentence Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Also indicted in the conspiracy are Linder Kai Divos, 27; Jordan Thomas Hopper, 25; Austen Michael Thomas, 25, also known as “Waynski,” and “Mitch; and Marshall Matthew James Carver, 26.

During a hearing Sept. 30, 2022, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Divos, also known as “Lindo,” pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance-fentanyl, and felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing held Feb. 21, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Divos to 174 months, or 14 ½ years, in federal prison for the count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and a concurrent term of 120 months, or 10 years, for the weapons charge. A concurrent prison terms mean that the sentences will be served together.

Divos is currently serving his prison sentence in the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Hopper pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to one count each of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) resulting in death, distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) resulting in bodily injury, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.

Hopper was suspected in the overdose of deaths Davenport residents Brian Jay Justman, 41, on June 3, 2021, and Dallas Carolyn Woods Kehoe, 22, on Aug. 11, 2021.

Carver pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to one count each of distribution of a controlled substance (fentanyl) resulting in bodily injury, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9.

Thomas pleaded guilty March 7 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26.