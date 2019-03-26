A man accused of attacking and hurting four people in 2018 in East Moline, one of them a child, was found guilty Tuesday of six counts of aggravated battery or aggravated domestic battery.
Dmarlo Q. Bryant, 29, East Moline, was found guilty by Judge Frank Fuhr during a day-long bench trial. The six charges were related to the stabbing attacks that injured the child and two women. Fuhr found Bryant innocent of a misdemeanor count of battery that alleged he bit a man during the incident.
The East Moline Police Department was called about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 21 for a report of a disturbance in a residence in the 300 block of 15th Avenue, according to authorities. Investigators believe a domestic dispute turned violent and that the involved people were known to each other. None of the wounds suffered by the victims were considered life threatening. A knife was recovered.
During a bench trial, the judge, not a jury, weighs the evidence presented. The prosecution was led by Assistant State's Attorney John McCooley, who presented numerous witnesses, including several East Moline police officers who responded to the scene. The defense attorney was Herb Schultz.
Sgt. Anthony Frankowski testified that when he responded to the scene that day, he was flagged down by people at a house who had one of the victims inside and that he helped control the bleeding from her wounds until paramedics arrived.
He also said the people from the home said the woman ran to their residence, screaming for help while being pursued by a black man.
Officer Michael Cornell told Fuhr that he helped arrest Bryant, who was still on the scene, and later rode with him in an ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island so Bryant could be treated for some injuries he had sustained.
During that trip to the hospital, Bryant allegedly admitted stabbing people during the fray and also said that if they had not wanted to get stabbed they should not have put their hands on him.
Bryant took the stand in his own defense. His arguments included that he was attacked first -- by the man whom he is accused of biting, and another who was also at the home. He believed the man whom he bit robbed him of his wallet. The second man brandished a knife first, and Bryant said he fought him with his own.
He admitted on the stand biting the first man during the fight.
Otherwise, he said repeatedly that he did not intend to hurt anyone other than the knife-wielding man, and that the injuries they sustained during the fight occurred as Bryant slashed about. The man Bryant alleged had the knife was not listed among the injured.
He apologized on the stand for the injuries to the women and the child.
Fuhr, while handing down his ruling, said the evidence presented did not support Bryant's version of events, including that the wounds were stabbing injuries, not the cuts that would have resulted from the type of slashing Bryant described.
Sentencing has been set for May 17, according to court records.