A man who pleaded guilty in an aggravated battery case in which the victim was pregnant is being sought for being in violation of his probation.
Ira L. Clark, 26, last known address in Davenport, was initially charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery, accused of shoving a pregnant woman to the floor on Jan. 6, 2017, in Rock Island and dragging her, causing rug burns, according to Rock Island County court records.
He pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery charge as part of a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 30 months probation and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time served.
A warrant was issued for Clark's arrest on Aug. 31, 2018, for several violations of his probation, including violating a no-contact order filed to protect the victim, court records state. He is accused of spitting on the victim, and taking her phone and her car.
Clark "is known to be dangerous" and was still being sought as of Monday afternoon, according to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
The police can be reached at 309-732-2677. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”