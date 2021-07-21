Man gets 10-year sentence for fatal DUI in Henry County

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — More than four years after a fatal vehicle crash, a Kewanee man was sentenced Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for aggravated driving under the influence.

Lorenzo S. Quintero, 50, will also have one year mandatory supervised release, a $500 fine and costs. He will have to serve 85% of the prison sentence.

Quintero failed to -appear in court for his sentencing hearing, which was continued from June 16 to ensure he received notice.

The April 9, 2017, car crash killed Gabina Garcia, 27, of Kewanee, Quintero's sister-in-law. She left a 5-year-old son.

The crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Route 78 north of Kewanee when Quintero was driving his wife and Garcia home from a Davenport dance club. According to the accident reconstructionist, Quintero's vehicle drifted out of its lane through the oncoming lane and into the east-side ditch where it vaulted over a driveway, went airborne, landed and rolled. Garcia was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle through the sun roof. There was no evidence of evasive maneuvering.

Quintero was found to have had a blood alcohol content of .188, or over twice the legal limit, in his system as well as a whole blood test result of .205. He also tested positive for cocaine.