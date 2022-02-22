Man gets 30-month federal sentences on charge he stole guns in Bettendorf

A Davenport man has been sentenced to the equivalent of just over two years on a federal charge that he stole firearms.

Justin Christopher Reed, 33, was sentenced on Thursday to 30 months in prison for stealing firearms from a licensed dealer, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Upon completion of the sentence, Reed must also serve three years of supervised release, pay $2,450 in restitution and another $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The allegation underlying the charge was that four guns were taken from R&R Sports in Bettendorf, according to the news release.

The ensuing investigation led to Reed’s arrest and the recovery of the weapons, the release states.

Reed pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 8, the release states.

The Bettendorf and Davenport police departments and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives participated in the investigation.

