Man gets 30-year federal sentence in Quad-Cities methamphetamine case

A man from Marshalltown was sentenced Wednesday to 360 months in federal prison on charges related to a Quad-Cities methamphetamine investigation.
A jury found Michael James Grommet, 37, guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois. Grommet’s trial was in August.
He will also have to serve five years of supervised release once his prison sentence is complete, according to the release.
Authorities say Grommet conspired with others to distribute about 15 pounds of ice methamphetamine in Illinois and Iowa.
Hal Gunter, a co-conspirator, was also convicted at trial in August on the same charge and is scheduled to be senteced on March 16, according to the news release.
"The case began when the Rock Island Police Department and (federal) Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 100 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine from the defendants' co-conspirators at Jumer's Casino in Rock Island, Illinois," according to a federal news release issued in August. "Agents worked up the chain of distribution to identify the sources of the methamphetamine as Grommet and Gunter."
Photos: Back in the day of one-room schools
Sign reads: Welcome to Springdale Pop. 105. First accredited school in Iowa. Protect Our Children By Springdale Community Club. (Times-Democrat photo)
Roy Booker
80 YEARS OLD -- The old Sand Hill school, shown above, two and a half miles north of Donahue is 80 years old this year and a homecoming is being planned for Sept. 16 when former teachers and students will return for a reunion. Published Thursday, Aug. 9, 1956. (The Daily Times photo)
Roy Booker
The Probstei School on the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 6 and Wisconsin Avenue (Davenport). Photo taken Monday, Dec. 24, 1962. Published Wednesday, Dec. 26, 1962. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
The Brady Street School in the 4900 block north of Brady Street. Photo taken Monday, Dec. 24, 1962. Published Wednesday, Dec. 26, 1962. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
The Telegraph Road School on Telegraph Road one - fourth mile west of Wisconsin Avenue. Photo taken Monday, Dec. 24, 1962. Published Wednesday, Dec. 26, 1962. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Sweetland No. 6, Muscatine County, Iowa. Sunday, Dec. 29, 1963. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Sweetland No. 8, Muscatine County, Iowa. Published Sunday, Dec. 29, 1963 (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Pleasant Prairie No. 5, Muscatine County, Iowa. Published Sunday Dec. 29, 1963. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: North Star No. 1, Muscatine County, Iowa. Sunday, Dec. 29, 1963. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Melpine No. 5 (above), Muscatine County, Iowa, and the other buildings on this page are typical of the schoolhouses to go on the sale block. Published Sunday, Dec. 29, 1963. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Long Grove (Iowa) school, built in 1900, just north of Long Grove, cares for 26 youngsters in the fourth grade, taught by Mrs. Eleanor Madden, and 30 children in the fifth grade, taught by Miss Mary Peeters. It is one of the North Scott District's larger elementary units. Published Thursday, March 21, 1963. (Photo by Harold G. Kruwell/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Twenty children, taught by Miss Evelyn Marolf, attend Sheridan No. 1 school, southeast of Long Grove (Iowa). This school built in 1915, is one of the newer ones in the large North Scott district. Published Thursday, March 21, 1963. (Photo by Harold G. Kruwell/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
Though it's had some remodeling, Unity School near DeWitt (Iowa), where children frolic on the playground, looks about the same today as it did a century ago when it was built. Published Sunday, May 30, 1965. (Photo by Jerry B. Dickinson/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Panes of glass are gone from the windows of Prairie Bell School (near Tipton, Iowa), and bales of hay instead of children are peeking out. Published Monday, Sept. 5, 1966. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat photo)
Roy Booker
Years ago, happy school-children ran in and out this door. Now, one of the supports is missing, and weeds grow as high as the fence.
(Prairie Bell School, near Tipton, Iowa) Published Monday, Sept. 5, 1966. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
The old rock school at Canton is one of the last scenes of activity in the community that once had 800 residents. The are only a handful of persons left in the town. Published Sunday, March 27, 1966. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
The bell tower and its flagpole reach high in the sky at this closed one room school at the north edge of Muscatine. Published Monday, Aug. 31, 1970. (Photo by Dick Heap/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Still Active
Although many small schoolhouses are closing their doors as school districts consolidate, this one near Tampico, Ill., still shows signs of activity as children play on nearby swings. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 1970. (Photo by Dick Heap/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
DIS. No. 9 1877. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
An enlarged photograph of "Old No. 9," a 95-year-old schoolhouse on North Brady Street in Davenport, sits in the foreground as officials break ground on a site at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to which the building is to be moved. Holding the shovel, center, used to break ground are, left to right, Davenport Mayor Kathryn Kirschbaum; Mrs. Verna Baker Calderwood, a former pupil and teacher at the old school, and Larry Jonson, chairman of the "Save Old No. 9" Committee. Thursday, May 4, 1972. (Photo by Dick Heap/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
On The Road With No. 9
Old No. 9 School heads west on Kimberly Road from its old site south of 53rd and Brady streets, Davenport, en route today to a new location at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, where the building will be used as an art gallery. Tuesday, May 23, 1972. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Schools, one room. Stone School, LeClaire, Iowa. February 1974. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Times-Democrat)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Monday, Dec. 27, 1976 -- Allen's Grove about a mile north of Donahue, Iowa, now occupied by an American Legion Post. (Times-Democrat photo)
Roy Booker
This is Allen's Grove No. 2 country schoolhouse, near Donahue (Iowa), which will be sold or razed. Published Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1977.
Allen's Grove No. 2 country schoolhouse, near Donahue (Iowa), probably will be razed soon, say Campfire Girl officials. Apparently, no one is interested in purchasing the school, officials said. Published Wednesday, March 2, 1977. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Stone School, which opened in 1866, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is located about a mile west of LeClaire, Iowa. Published Friday, Jan. 6, 1978. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Handwritten on back: Fulton, Iowa, school. April 1996.
Handwritten on back: Fulton, Iowa, school. April 1996.
Photos: Iowa State Historical Museum
Displays at the Iowa State Historical Museum located just west of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines’ East Village. Officials with the state Department of Cultural Affairs say the building is much too large for its needs. Their plan is for a major renovation that would downsize the museum from 234,000 square feet to 155,000. The extra space would be used to create an outdoor public space.
Kevin E. Schmidt
State Historical Building Atrium – Welcoming lobby for school children and visitors to the state’s flagship museum.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
State Historical Building exterior rendering of the active space that connects the museum with the State Capitol to the East Village.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
State Historical Building Collections Vault Storage – It will give visitors a rare look into the collections vault.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
A conceptual image of the renovated building welcoming visitors from East 6th and Grand Avenue.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
A conceptual image of the renovated building from the street perspective from 6th and Locust Street.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
A conceptual image of the renovated building from the State Capitol view.
CONTRIBUTED ARTIST'S RENDERING
