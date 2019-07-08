A man accused of sex acts with a juvenile in Rock Island County has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison after pleading to several of the charges filed against him.
Mario Magadan, 43, Davenport, was accused of multiple counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of child pornography, according to county court records. He was accused of performing the acts in 2014 and 2015. In many of the cases, Magadan allegedly threatened force against the victim to coerce the child to engage in sexual activity with him. Authorities contend that in at least one instance, Magadan also recorded the acts.
On June 14, Magadan pleaded guilty to the pornography charge and two of the criminal sexual assault charges, according to court records. His plea was part of a deal with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office. He waived a presentence investigation, which would have produced a report on his background the sentencing judge could use to determine the appropriate sentence. The is common when the parties reach a plea agreement.
Magadan was sentenced at the same hearing to 20 years on the pornography charge, and nine and 15 years, respectively, on the two criminal sexual assault charges, records state. He must serve the sentences consecutively.
The other charges against him were dropped, records stated.
The case against Madagan was opened in July 2018 and he was arrested on a warrant for the pornography charge and one of the criminal sexual assault charges in August 2018, according to court records. The other charges were added in October.
The Rock Island Police Department was the investigating agency.