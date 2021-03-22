Man gets sentence reduced in hit-and-run deaths of a Muscatine couple

Darrow was sentenced in Rock Island County Circuit Court on two counts of failure to report an accident, a Class 1 felony. He was sentenced to twelve and half years for each count, to be served consecutively, meaning he would have been in prison for 25 years.

Darrow filed to have the sentence reconsidered on the grounds that the consecutive sentencing was unlawful, since the maximum sentence for a Class 1 felony in Illinois is 15 years.

In the re-sentencing hearing Monday, Judge Norma Kauzlarich gave him 15 years to be served day-for-day, meaning each day served counts toward another day, so Darrow will be in prison for seven and a half years.

Darrow hit the couple in May 2015 when he crossed the center line headed east in the 26000 block of 124th Ave. near Illinois City. The car struck a motorcycle traveling west.