A Davenport man was arrested Friday in connection with a carjacking Thursday afternoon that left one man with minor injuries.
Scott Douglas Sweatt, 46, no address listed, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, going armed with intent, and carrying weapons.
Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police officers responded to Jersey Ridge Road and Elmore Avenue for a report of a carjacking.
Major Jeff Bladel said a 71-year-old man was walking to his car in the parking lot of the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, when he was approached by a man, later identified as Sweatt, who asked for a ride to Jersey Ridge Road.
The man agreed and, when they reached Jersey Ridge and Elmore, Sweatt, armed with a knife, threatened to kill him if he didn’t turn over his 2015 Ford Escape.
Sweatt pushed the man out of the vehicle and fell on top of him to take the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
While the two were wresting, the man suffered a laceration to the hand. Sweatt then fled the scene in the vehicle.
The man was treated for minor injuries, according to police.
The most serious charge, first-degree robbery, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
The theft charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the going armed with intent charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The carrying weapons charge is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.