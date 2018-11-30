A man was treated for minor injuries Thursday after he was robbed of his vehicle in Davenport, according to police.
Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue. Police say the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a white man in his 40s, who asked for a ride to Jersey Ridge Road.
The man agreed and, when they reached Jersey Ridge and Elmore Avenue, the suspect fought him, pushed him out of the vehicle and took off, according to police.
Police say the suspect displayed a knife and the victim was cut, according to police. The victim was treated for minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”