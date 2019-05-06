A Kewanee man is in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond on charges involving the alleged possession of one or more pipe bombs.
Bryan C. Lain, 33, was charged May 1 with four counts unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, as well as four counts unlawful use of weapons, a Class 3 felony.
According to each of the Class 2 charges he allegedly possessed a pipe bomb containing over a quarter ounce of explosives on or about Jan. 4.
He was arraigned by Judge Dana McReynolds on May 2. The public defender's office was appointed to the case. A preliminary hearing was set for May 13.