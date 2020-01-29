You are the owner of this article.
Man held in Scott County Jail on arson charge

Antoine Robinson

 CONTRIBUTED

Antoine Robinson, 48, is being held in Scott County Jail on a charge of arson– second, a felony. 

Davenport police arrested Robinson, who was booked into the jail at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held on a cash-only bond of $10,000.  

