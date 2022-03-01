Man held in Scott County Jail on suspicion of murder

A man was being held in the Scott County Jail this morning accused of murder.
Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the jail website. Howard was booked into the jail at about 4 a.m.
The jail website states he was arrested by the Davenport Police Department.
Further details of the killing Howard has been accused of were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today