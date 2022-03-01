Man held in Scott County Jail on suspicion of murder

A man was being held in the Scott County Jail this morning accused of murder.

Demetrius Ray Howard Jr., 23, was being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the jail website. Howard was booked into the jail at about 4 a.m.

The jail website states he was arrested by the Davenport Police Department.

Further details of the killing Howard has been accused of were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

