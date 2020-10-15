Man hit while walking along John Deere Road, woman charged with leaving scene

A 62-year-old Rock Island woman has been charged after Moline police said she left the scene of an injury accident after striking a man with her car late Tuesday.

Moline Police Detective Jon Leach said in a news release Thursday that Betty Vesey turned herself into Moline Police on Wednesday after she learned that she actually had hit someone while driving along John Deere Road.

She is charged with failure to report a traffic accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moline police located a 47-year-old man lying in the roadway with numerous injuries. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, none considered life-threatening.

The investigation determined that the man was walking eastbound in the roadway of John Deere Road when he was struck from behind by a white four-door vehicle.

The driver, Vesey, stopped her vehicle and got out but was unable to locate what she had struck. She then left.

When Vesey heard Wednesday that a man was struck on John Deere Road she contacted Moline Police and said she had struck the man.

Leach said there had been two serious accidents involving people walking on John Deere Road in recent months.