Man in custody on charges related to 2019 Davenport stabbing

A 22-year-old man wanted for a 2019 stabbing awaits his next court hearing in the case after being arrested Friday by the Davenport Police Department.

Scott County authorities charged Juan J. Jinez, whose last known local address was in Rock Island, with willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and participation in a riot, according to county court records. The charges relate to Jinez’s alleged actions on March 24, 2019, at the Wal-Mart located at 3101 W. Kimberly Road.

Jinez allegedly assembled in a violent manner with a group of other people, leading to a number of people being injured, court records state. During that confrontation, Jinez allegedly stabbed a person in the back. The wounded person had to be sent to the hospital for treatment of the injury.

The incident was captured by security cameras, which allegedly recorded Jinez drawing the knife and assaulting people, court records state.

A warrant for Jinez’s arrest was issued March 26, 2019, and served Friday, court record state. He made his first appearance in court on Saturday and his next court date is scheduled for Sept. 6.

At the time of his arrest, Jinez had another outstanding warrant in Scott County, court records state. He is also wanted in Texas.

In the second Scott County case, authorities accused Jinez of using a stolen handgun to shoot six to eight times at a residence, court records state. The alleged attack was around 2:44 a.m. on April 26, 2018, in the area of the 700 block of West 12th Street.

Jinez entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to trafficking in stolen weapons – first offense, court records state. He received three years probation.

Proceedings for revoking that probation began two days before Jinez allegedly participated in the confrontation at Wal-Mart, according to court records. It was unclear why officials were attempting to revoke his probation.

Jinez was wanted in that case because he allegedly failed to appear for those revocation proceedings.

A revocation hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 15.

Scott County records state Jinez is wanted for parole violation in Travis County, Texas. Further details of the Texas case were not provided in the Scott County records.

Jinez was still in custody Monday, according to the Scott County Jail. To be released, he would have to post a $7,000, cash-only bond.