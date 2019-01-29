COLONA -- A man was hospitalized after he apparently shot himself Monday during a standoff with Henry County authorities in Colona.
Colona police officers, members of the Henry County Special Operations Squad and other law enforcement went around 5:10 p.m. Monday to a Colona address, where they were looking for a man identified as Korry Armstrong, 37, address not provided, according to the Colona Police Department. Armstrong was wanted on outstanding warrants, was believed armed and dangerous, and suspected of making comments about his willingness to shoot at police.
When law enforcement arrived, they encountered Armstrong, and he had a pistol, according to the release. He refused to drop the weapon and barricaded himself inside a garage. Authorities were communicating with him, but after three hours, he apparently shot himself. The release did not specify whether the shooting was intentional or an accident.
Armstrong was treated on the scene, then sent to Genesis Medical Center's Illini campus where he was stabilized before being sent for further treatment in Iowa City, the release states. His condition as of Tuesday afternoon was not provided.
Charges are expected against Armstrong, the release states. Further details about the warrants against him or of Monday night's incident were not provided.
A number of different agencies assisted, some of them taking turns in the perimeter around the garage because of the day's cold, the release states. They were the Henry County and Rock Island County sheriff's offices, Moline Police Department, Quad City Federal Gang Task Force, Colona Fire Department, Illini Ambulance Service, and the FBI.