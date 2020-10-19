 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in alleged shooting Sunday in Davenport
topical alert top story

Man injured in alleged shooting Sunday in Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

The Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While en route to the scene, police received a second call of a man who walked into Genesis West with gunshot wounds. The injuries were determined to not be life-threatening, but police did not name the victim or anyone possible suspects.

Police did recover fired cartridge cases around the area of the 1700 block of Wilkes. The police said detectives are following up on information.

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dashboard camera video of Iowa trooper striking motorcyclist during stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News