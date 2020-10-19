Man injured in alleged shooting Sunday in Davenport

The Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While en route to the scene, police received a second call of a man who walked into Genesis West with gunshot wounds. The injuries were determined to not be life-threatening, but police did not name the victim or anyone possible suspects.

Police did recover fired cartridge cases around the area of the 1700 block of Wilkes. The police said detectives are following up on information.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.