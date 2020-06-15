Man injured in Emerald Drive shooting

×
Davenport Police answered a report of gunfire Sunday and found an injured man and fired cartridge cases.
The police were called to the 2200 block of Emerald Drive at 7:10 p.m. Sunday and found what investigators described as “an adult male” with a “graze wound” on his arm. He was treated on scene.
Investigators also found cartridge cases and damage to a parked vehicle. An apartment building also was hit.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.
