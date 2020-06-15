You are the owner of this article.
Man injured in Emerald Drive shooting
Man injured in Emerald Drive shooting

Davenport Police answered a report of gunfire Sunday and found an injured man and fired cartridge cases.

The police were called to the 2200 block of Emerald Drive at 7:10 p.m. Sunday and found what investigators described as “an adult male” with a “graze wound” on his arm. He was treated on scene.

Investigators also found cartridge cases and damage to a parked vehicle. An apartment building also was hit.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time. 

