Man injured in Emerald Drive shooting

Davenport Police answered a report of gunfire Sunday and found an injured man and fired cartridge cases.

The police were called to the 2200 block of Emerald Drive at 7:10 p.m. Sunday and found what investigators described as “an adult male” with a “graze wound” on his arm. He was treated on scene.

Investigators also found cartridge cases and damage to a parked vehicle. An apartment building also was hit.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

