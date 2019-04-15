Try 3 months for $3
Davenport police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a 26-year-old Davenport man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 500 block of West 31st Street for a report of shots fired.

During the initial canvas, police discovered the injured man. He was taken to a local hospital.

The window of a residence and one parked vehicle was damaged as a result of gunfire.

Detectives are following up and no further information was released Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

