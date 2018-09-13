A 60-year-old Davenport man was injured Thursday after he was struck by a semitrailer on Interstate 80, Davenport police said.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His name was not released.
Police said that at 12:15 p.m. officers went to mile marker 294 in the eastbound lanes of I-80 for an injury crash involving a pedestrian.
Police said that a vehicle was parked on the south side of the freeway and that the man got out of the vehicle and was clipped by the semitrailer.
The police department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident.