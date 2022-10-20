Man involved in 2020 death of Sylvester Eddings sentenced to 20 years in prison

One of four people involved in the Aug. 22, 2020, shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings was sentenced Wednesday for his part in the conspiracy.

Cordell Lashell McDowell, 34, received a 20-year prison sentence in the Iowa Department of Corrections during a hearing in Scott County District Court. District Court Judge Patrick McElyea presided over the sentencing.

McDowell had initially been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

On Oct. 29, 2021, during a hearing in district court, McDowell pleaded guilty to one count of the lesser included charge of willful injury resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of ten years.

Mcdowell also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony, for which he also was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

McDowell's sentence on each count will run consecutive, or back-to-back.

According to Davenport Police affidavits and district court electronic records, three others were involved in the conspiracy: Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 39; Damarcus Laron Liddell, 35; and Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 36.

The four planned to lure Eddings to a Davenport apartment where they would rob him.

Coleman had been texting with Liddell, both discussing the details of the robbery via text. Coleman let Liddell know when Eddings arrived.

When Eddings arrived at the apartment — 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5 — Coleman let Liddell, McDowell and Hargrett know and let the three men into the apartment.

Surveillance video shows the three men entering the apartment.

Hargrett was armed with a handgun. Eddings was pistol-whipped and shot during the incident.

Eddings, whose last known address was in Moline, was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.

The incident took place at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Coleman had been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. However, on Dec. 8, 2021, she pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. The murder and robbery charges will be dismissed during her sentencing hearing, scheduled for Oct. 26.

Conspiracy to commit a forcible felony is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Coleman was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $100,000.

Liddell is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. His jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 23 in district court. He was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bond of $1 million.

Hargrett also is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and felon in possession of a firearm. His trial also is scheduled for Jan. 23 in district court. He was being held without bond Thursday night in the Scott County Jail.

First-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison under Iowa law.

(This story has updated to correct the charges to which McDowell pleaded guilty and length of the sentence.)